Casparius will be the Dodgers' opening pitcher in Wednesday's game against the Padres, Sammy Levitt of 97.3 The Fan reports.

Casparius is stretched out enough to provide multiple innings if that's the route manager Dave Roberts wants to take, but Justin Wrobleski is expected to absorb the bulk of Wednesday's workload for the Dodgers. The right-handed Casparius has been excellent for Los Angeles this season, collecting a 2.93 ERA and 44:7 K:BB over 40 innings.