Dodgers' Blake Snell: Confirmed for Game 1 start
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Snell will start Game 1 of the National League Wild Card Series against the Reds on Tuesday.
Skipper Dave Roberts hinted Sunday that Snell was in line for the nod in Game 1, and the team confirmed him as the starter Monday evening. Snell looked locked in during his final three appearances of the regular season, posting a 0.47 ERA with 28 strikeouts across 19.0 innings.
More News
-
Dodgers' Blake Snell: Lined up to start Game 1•
-
Dodgers' Blake Snell: Excellent again Wednesday•
-
Dodgers' Blake Snell: Goes seven scoreless with 12 Ks•
-
Dodgers' Blake Snell: Tallies season-high 11 punchouts•
-
Dodgers' Blake Snell: Knocked around in fourth loss•
-
Dodgers' Blake Snell: Racks up eight strikeouts in loss•