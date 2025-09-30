default-cbs-image
Snell will start Game 1 of the National League Wild Card Series against the Reds on Tuesday.

Skipper Dave Roberts hinted Sunday that Snell was in line for the nod in Game 1, and the team confirmed him as the starter Monday evening. Snell looked locked in during his final three appearances of the regular season, posting a 0.47 ERA with 28 strikeouts across 19.0 innings.

