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Dodgers' Blake Snell: Could rejoin rotation next week

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Snell (elbow) will be re-evaluated after Wednesday's rehab start with Triple-A Oklahoma City to determine whether he's ready to rejoin the Dodgers' rotation next week, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports.

Snell is slated for four innings and/or 60 pitches Wednesday in that will be his third rehab start. He's covered a total of four frames while permitted one run and a 7:1 K:BB in his first two rehab outings. Snell has been sidelined since late May following a NanoScope procedure on his left elbow, but he's almost ready to rejoin the rotation for the defending champs.

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