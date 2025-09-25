Snell allowed one run on five hits and one walk while striking out five batters over six innings in a no-decision against Arizona on Wednesday.

Snell wasn't able to notch double-digit strikeouts as he had in his previous two outings, but he did extend his quality-start streak to three contests. The left-hander threw 63 of his 95 pitches for strikes and induced nine whiffs. This was presumably Snell's final appearance of the regular season, so he'll likely finish with a 2.35 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and 72:26 K:BB over 61.1 innings spanning 11 starts. Snell has been particularly strong down the stretch, allowing just one run across 19 frames while posting a 28:5 K:BB across his past three starts. He'll undoubtedly be in Los Angeles' postseason rotation, and he's relatively fresh after missing fourth months of big-league action from early April to early August due to a shoulder injury.