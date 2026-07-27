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Dodgers' Blake Snell: Eyeing four frames for rehab start

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Snell (elbow) will make his next rehab start Wednesday and is expected to cover around four innings and 60 pitches, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports.

The upcoming appearance will be the third of Snell's rehab assignment as he continues to get stretched back out after undergoing a NanoScope procedure May 19 to remove loose bodies from his left elbow. In his latest outing Friday with Triple-A Oklahoma City, Snell tossed 49 pitches (32 strikes) over 2.2 innings, striking out three batters while yielding one earned run on two hits and zero walks. Assuming he meets his targeted workload Wednesday, Snell may need just one rehab start beyond that before returning from the 60-day injured list in the first or second week of August.

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