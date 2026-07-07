Dodgers' Blake Snell: Facing live hitters Saturday

Snell (elbow) is scheduled to face live hitters Saturday, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.

This is another step in the right direction for Snell, who tossed a 15-pitch bullpen session Friday without issue. Manager Dave Roberts stated that Snell will need to get through two live BP sessions before gaining clearance to go out on a rehab assignment, per Vassegh, which could seemingly happen sometime next week if all goes according to plan. A clear timetable for the southpaw's return should start to come into focus once he embarks on a rehab stint.