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Dodgers' Blake Snell: Facing live hitters Saturday

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Snell (elbow) is scheduled to face live hitters Saturday, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.

This is another step in the right direction for Snell, who tossed a 15-pitch bullpen session Friday without issue. Manager Dave Roberts stated that Snell will need to get through two live BP sessions before gaining clearance to go out on a rehab assignment, per Vassegh, which could seemingly happen sometime next week if all goes according to plan. A clear timetable for the southpaw's return should start to come into focus once he embarks on a rehab stint.

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