Snell is in line to start Game 1 of the Dodgers' wild-card round series against the Reds on Tuesday, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.

Snell is a "good bet" to start the team's postseason opener versus Cincinnati, according to manager Dave Roberts. The left-hander last toed the rubber Wednesday against the Diamondbacks, tossing six innings of one-run ball, allowing five hits and a walk, while striking out five. Snell finished the 2025 regular season having posted a 2.35 ERA and 1.26 WHIP with 72 strikeouts over 61.1 innings in 11 starts.