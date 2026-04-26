Snell (shoulder) will draw another start with Single-A Ontario on Tuesday.

Snell will be on the mound for the second outing of his minor-league rehab assignment. The southpaw gave up two runs (one earned) on three hits and a walk while throwing 21 or his 32 total pitches for strikes in his first start with Ontario on Wednesday. Snell is expected to slowly work his way up to 75 pitches or five innings on the mound during his rehab assignment before he'd potentially be activated from the 15-day injured list at some point in May, and Tuesday's outing will be another step in that direction.