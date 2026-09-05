Snell (3-1) allowed five hits and two walks while striking out seven over six scoreless innings to earn the win over the Nationals on Friday.

Snell continues to excel -- he threw 65 of 100 pitches for strikes in this outing. He's earned quality starts in four of five games since he returned from an elbow procedure, and he's yet to allow more than one run in any of those outings. For the season, Snell has a 1.97 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 43:14 K:BB across 32 innings through six starts. He'll look to keep rolling in his next start, which is lined up to be at Miami, though he could be moved up to work in next week's home series against the Reds if the Dodgers temporarily reduce the rotation to five starters due to injuries.