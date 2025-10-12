Dodgers' Blake Snell: Set for Game 1 start
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Snell is expected to draw the start in Monday's Game 1 matchup against the Brewers in the NLCS, Matthew Moreno of DodgerBlue.com reports.
Snell will start the series opener for the second time this postseason for Los Angeles. The left-hander has pitched 13 innings, allowing two runs on five hits and five walks, while striking out 18 batters on his way to two wins so far in the postseason. Snell hasn't faced Milwaukee this season, but he owns an inflated 5.79 ERA over 14 innings in three career outings versus the Brewers.
