Dodgers' Blake Snell: Facing hitters Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Snell (shoulder) is scheduled to throw live batting practice Saturday, Jack Harris of the California Post reports.
Saturday will be the first time Snell has faced live hitters this year while working his way back from left shoulder fatigue. Although his live session will represent a significant step forward in his recovery, the 33-year-old will likely require a lengthy rehab assignment and isn't expected to make his season debut until late May.
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