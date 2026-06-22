Skip to Main Content
SportsMlb
Baseball
ChevronDown
This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.

Dodgers' Blake Snell: Steps back on mound Saturday

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Add CBS Sports on Google

Snell (elbow) threw off a mound to a standing catcher Saturday, Sonja Chen of MLB.com reports.

Snell has yet to throw a proper bullpen session since undergoing a NanoScope procedure May 19 to address loose bodies in his left elbow, but he appears to be on the precipice of doing so now that he's completed a flat-ground throwing progression. The left-hander will remain on the shelf through the All-Star break, but he could have a shot at returning early in the second half of the season if he experiences no setbacks while ramping up his throwing in the coming weeks.

Add CBS Sports on Google

More News
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!