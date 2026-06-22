Dodgers' Blake Snell: Steps back on mound Saturday

Snell (elbow) threw off a mound to a standing catcher Saturday, Sonja Chen of MLB.com reports.

Snell has yet to throw a proper bullpen session since undergoing a NanoScope procedure May 19 to address loose bodies in his left elbow, but he appears to be on the precipice of doing so now that he's completed a flat-ground throwing progression. The left-hander will remain on the shelf through the All-Star break, but he could have a shot at returning early in the second half of the season if he experiences no setbacks while ramping up his throwing in the coming weeks.