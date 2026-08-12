Dodgers' Blake Snell: Strikes out 10 in return

Snell allowed one run on three hits and a walk while striking out 10 over six innings in a no-decision versus the Royals on Tuesday.

Snell's long-awaited return from an elbow procedure was well worth the wait. He had pitched in just one other game this season after opening the year on the injured list due to a shoulder injury. He had loose bodies removed from his elbow after that May 9 start versus Atlanta. Assuming he can stay healthy, Snell is poised to be a big boost for the Dodgers' rotation and his fantasy managers' lineups down the stretch. He threw 84 pitches (55 strikes) in Tuesday's game, so he shouldn't be facing much in the way of a limitation heading into his next start, which is projected to be in Colorado early next week.