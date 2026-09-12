Snell (4-1) earned the win against the Marlins on Friday, allowing one run on four hits and two walks with eight strikeouts over 5.2 innings.

Snell opened with five scoreless innings before allowing a run in the sixth, throwing 67 of 101 pitches for strikes while piling up 19 whiffs. It continued a strong stretch for the veteran southpaw, who's allowed one earned run or fewer while working at least five frames in each of his six outings since returning from the injured list Aug. 11. He'll carry a 1.91 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 51:16 K:BB across 37.2 innings this season into a road matchup with the Reds next week.