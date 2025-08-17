Snell (3-1) allowed five hits and two walks while striking out three over six shutout innings to earn the win over the Padres on Saturday.

Snell has allowed zero runs over his last two outings, adding a 13:5 K:BB across 11 innings in that span. Control is often a concern for Snell, but he's been effective in managing the traffic on the basepaths since returning from a shoulder injury. Overall, he has a 1.80 ERA, 1.44 WHIP and 25:13 K:BB over 25 innings through five starts this season. Snell is projected to make his next start in a rematch with the Padres in San Diego next week.