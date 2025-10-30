Snell took the loss in Game 5 of the World Series against the Blue Jays on Wednesday, giving up five earned runs on six hits and four walks while striking out seven batters across 6.2 innings.

It seemed like the 32-year-old lefty was going to be in for a rough start early after two of his first three pitches were hit over the left field wall by Davis Schneider and Vladimir Guerrero. Snell managed to settle in afterward and kept Toronto's offense at bay for the next several innings, but the Dodgers' bats also failed to come alive against Toronto starter Trey Yesavage. After allowing two men to reach base and throwing a pair of wild pitches in the seventh, Snell was pulled for Edgardo Henriquez, who allowed both inherited runners to score and didn't record an out. After cruising through his first three postseason outings, Snell has now given up 10 earned runs in 11.2 innings during the World Series. He's expected to be available out of the bullpen if the Dodgers force a Game 7.