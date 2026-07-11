Dodgers' Blake Snell: Will begin rehab stint next weekend

Snell (elbow) is expected to kick off a minor-league rehab assignment next Saturday, June 18, Sonja Chen of MLB.com reports.

Per Chen, Snell completed an up-and-down live bullpen Saturday, marking the first time he's faced hitters since undergoing a NanoScope procedure on his left elbow in mid-May. That came after the veteran southpaw returned to throwing bullpens in late June, and to this point he's had no setbacks following the elbow surgery. Snell will probably need 4-to-5 rehab starts to build up to his target of five innings/75 pitches, so a return to the Dodgers' rotation isn't likely to come until at least early August.