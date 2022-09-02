Treinen (shoulder) was reinstated from the 60-day injured list Friday.
Treinen spent the last few weeks in the minors on a rehab assignment and posted a 4.50 ERA and 1.50 WHIP in six innings over seven relief appearances with the Triple-A club. The right-hander was targeting a Sept. 2 return, and he was able to meet that timetable following his lengthy rehab process. Treinen will likely serve as a setup man for the Dodgers down the stretch, but it's possible that the team chooses to ease him back into action with a few lower-leverage outings in the near future.
