Treinen earned the save in Wednesday's 6-5 win over Washington after allowing one hit and one walk in a scoreless ninth inning.

It wasn't easy for the veteran right-hander, who allowed the potential tying and go-ahead runs to get into scoring position before getting James Wood to ground out to end the game. Treinen has now converted two of his three save chances to go with two holds thus far, posting a 3.00 ERA, 1.50 WHIP and 7:3 K:BB across six innings. Although southpaw Tanner Scott pitched the seventh inning Wednesday, it's worth noting he was summoned to protect a one-run lead against the top three members of Washington's batting order, two of which were left-handed hitters. The Dodgers figure to continue taking a committee approach based on matchups for ninth-inning work going forward.