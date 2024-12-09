Treinen signed a two-year, $22 million contract with a the Dodgers, Ari Alexander of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Treinen will stick around Los Angeles after producing a 1.93 ERA and 0.94 WHIP with 56 strikeouts over 46.2 innings in 50 regular-season appearances with the Dodgers in 2024. The right-hander will likely operate in a late-inning role with the team in 2025, but he doesn't appear likely to handle the closer duties.