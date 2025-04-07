Treinen (0-1) took the loss and was charged with a blown save against Philadelphia on Sunday, allowing two runs on two hits and one walk over one inning.

Treinen entered in the bottom of the seventh inning after Los Angeles had rallied to take a one-run lead in the top of the frame. The right-hander found himself in quick trouble after he gave up a leadoff double to Bryce Harper followed by a walk to Max Kepler. After getting one out, Treinen then allowed two runs to cross the plate -- one on a single and one on a run-scoring groundout. It was an unusually subpar outing for the veteran reliever, who posted an ERA below 2.00 each of his previous three regular seasons and came into Sunday having pitched four scoreless innings to begin the campaign. He'll still be one of the Dodgers' top high-leverage arms and could get an occasional save chance, though Tanner Scott has emerged as the team's top closer.