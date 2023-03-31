Miller will be sidelined to start the minor-league season due to mild shoulder soreness, MLB.com reports.
Miller is in line to make his MLB debut this season if he can pitch well at Triple-A and stay healthy, but he's already dealing with a shoulder issue to start the season. After a dominant spring training on the heels of a spectacular 2022 season, Gavin Stone is looking like the more likely premium Dodgers pitching prospect to join the big-league rotation this summer.
