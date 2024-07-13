The Dodgers claimed Honeywell off waivers Saturday, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.

Honeywell was DFA'd by Pittsburgh on Friday and didn't need long to find a new organization. Los Angeles will need to clear a spot on the 40-man roster, though a corresponding transaction has not yet been announced. Honeywell allowed one run and posted a 1:2 K:BB over 3.1 innings with Pittsburgh this season.