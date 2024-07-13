The Dodgers claimed Honeywell off waivers Saturday, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.
Honeywell was DFA'd by Pittsburgh on Friday and didn't need long to find a new organization. Los Angeles will need to clear a spot on the 40-man roster, though a corresponding transaction has not yet been announced. Honeywell allowed one run and posted a 1:2 K:BB over 3.1 innings with Pittsburgh this season.
More News
-
Pirates' Brent Honeywell: DFA'd by Pittsburgh•
-
Pirates' Brent Honeywell: Makes 2024 debut•
-
Pirates' Brent Honeywell: Summoned to big leagues•
-
Pirates' Brent Honeywell: Invited to Pirates' camp•
-
White Sox's Brent Honeywell: Sent outright to Triple-A•
-
White Sox's Brent Honeywell: Jettisoned from 40-man roster•