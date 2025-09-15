Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said that Stewart (shoulder) will begin a minor-league rehab assignment this week, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Acquired from the Twins on July 31, Stewart made just four appearances for the Dodgers before landing on the injured list Aug. 12 due to right shoulder inflammation. He'll likely need to make at least a couple of rehab appearances in the minors before potentially slotting back into the Los Angeles bullpen during the final week of the regular season.