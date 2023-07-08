Graterol earned a hold against the Angels on Friday, allowing one hit and striking out one batter in a scoreless inning.
Early in the week, Graterol was nursing an arm issue that kept him out a few days and reportedly resulted in the Dodgers considering placing him on the injured list. However, the righty reliever returned to action with a hold in a scoreless frame Thursday and did the same Friday, so it's now clear that the injury was minor. Graterol has been a key part of Los Angeles' bullpen this year, notching 10 holds and four saves while compiling a 1.85 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 29:6 K:BB over 39.0 innings.
More News
-
Dodgers' Brusdar Graterol: Avoids injured list•
-
Dodgers' Brusdar Graterol: Nursing arm issue•
-
Dodgers' Brusdar Graterol: Picks up fourth save•
-
Dodgers' Brusdar Graterol: Tosses two scoreless innings•
-
Dodgers' Brusdar Graterol: Serving as opener Wednesday•
-
Dodgers' Brusdar Graterol: Records four-out save•