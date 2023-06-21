Graterol will serve as the Dodgers' opener Wednesday versus the Angels, Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Michael Grove was expected to get the start, but he'll instead operate in bulk relief. This will be the first opener assignment of the year for Graterol, who has pitched to an excellent 2.40 ERA and 24:3 K:BB in 30 innings (32 appearances) out of the Dodgers' bullpen.