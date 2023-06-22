Graterol walked one and struck out three over two scoreless and hitless innings as the opener in Wednesday's 2-0 win over the Angels. He did not factor in the decision.

Michael Grove was initially expected to serve as a bulk reliever, but the Dodgers changed plans on the fly to make this a full-blown bullpen game. Graterol's role as the opener this time kept him out of the running for the win, but he was strong while matching his longest outing of the season. The right-hander had given up seven runs (three earned) over his previous 7.1 innings. For the season, he has a 2.25 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 27:4 K:BB through 32 innings while frequently filling a late-inning role.