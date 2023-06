The Dodgers selected Hudson's contract from Triple-A Oklahoma City on Saturday.

Hudson has been very impressive this season in Triple-A, recording a 2.17 ERA and 1.21 WHIP with a whopping 51 strikeouts through 29 innings. The 26-year-old lefty has made three starts this season in the minors and is capable of pitching multiple innings in relief. Tayler Scott was designated for assignment to make room for Hudson on the roster.