Ferguson will serve as the Dodgers' opening pitcher for Sunday's game against the Phillies, Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Manager Dave Roberts said after Saturday's 9-0 win that the Dodgers would use a left-handed opening pitcher Sunday for the second time in the series, and rather than going back to Victor Gonzalez -- who started Friday -- the skipper will instead turn to Ferguson to open the finale in Philadelphia. Ferguson hasn't recorded more than three outs in any of his 26 appearances this season and may only work an inning or two before turning the game over to the bullpen.