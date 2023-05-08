Ferguson has left the Dodgers in order to be with his wife who is due to give birth to the couple's first child, Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Ferguson won't be placed on the paternity leave list until Tuesday, so the Dodgers will play a man short Monday. The reliever should be back for the weekend series versus the Padres.
