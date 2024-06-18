Biggio isn't in the Dodgers' lineup for Tuesday's game against the Rockies.
The lefty-hitting Biggio will get a day off versus southpaw Austin Gomber and the Rockies. Enrique Hernandez will get the nod at third base instead while batting seventh.
