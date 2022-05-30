site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Dodgers' Chris Taylor: Day off Monday
RotoWire Staff
Taylor will sit Monday against the Pirates, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.
Taylor hits the bench after going hitless in both of his last two games. Kevin Pillar will start in left field for the second straight game, while Cody Bellinger starts in center.
