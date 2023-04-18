Taylor was removed in the eighth inning of Monday's loss to the Mets due to a left side injury, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts indicated that Taylor was hurt on a throw from the outfield and said that the utility man will be re-evaluated Tuesday, per Eric Stephen of SBNation.com. Roberts also indicated that Taylor is likely to be sidelined for at least a couple days. Before exiting the contest, Taylor went 0-for-3 with a pair of strikeouts. He's struggled to a .125/.200/.425 slash line and a 40.0 percent strikeout rate through 45 plate appearances this season.