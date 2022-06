Taylor (face) didn't require any concussion tests after exiting Sunday's game against the Giants, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.

Taylor was removed from Sunday's matchup after running into the wall in left field but said after the game that he's just dealing with a bad bruise and a cut over his right eye. Since the team appears to have ruled out a concussion, he should be considered day-to-day ahead of Tuesday's series opener against the Angels.