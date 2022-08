Taylor is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Marlins, Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Along with Cody Bellinger and Will Smith, Taylor will step out of the starting nine and get a breather while the Dodgers and Marlins get together for a day game after a night game. Taylor, who went 4-for-19 with a double, a walk, three runs, an RBI and a stolen base while starting each of the past five games, will cede his usual spot in left field to Joey Gallo.