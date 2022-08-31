site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Dodgers' Chris Taylor: Remains on bench
Taylor isn't starting Wednesday against the Mets, Kirsten Watson of SportsNet LA reports.
Taylor is on the bench for a second consecutive game after he went1-for-8 with a double, a walk and five strikeouts over his last three matchups. Joey Gallo will start in left field and bat eighth.
