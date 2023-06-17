Taylor (knee) isn't starting Saturday against the Giants.
Taylor had to leave Friday's contest after experiencing pain in his right knee, and an MRI revealed a bone bruise Saturday, per Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register. Taylor figures to return in a few days, meanwhile Michael Busch will start at the hot corner in Taylor's place and bat eighth.
More News
-
Dodgers' Chris Taylor: Leaves with right knee pain•
-
Dodgers' Chris Taylor: Exits with potential injury•
-
Dodgers' Chris Taylor: Slugs grand slam Thursday•
-
Dodgers' Chris Taylor: Heads to bench for series finale•
-
Dodgers' Chris Taylor: Launches 10th home run•
-
Dodgers' Chris Taylor: Homers twice Sunday•