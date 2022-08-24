Taylor went 2-for-4 with a stolen base and a run scored in Tuesday's 10-1 win over the Brewers.

Taylor was 0-for-10 with eight strikeouts across his last three games before snapping the slump Tuesday. The multi-hit effort was his first since June 26, though he missed a month with a foot injury in that stretch. The versatile 31-year-old also swiped a bag for the first time since Aug. 5. Despite his struggles at the plate, he's maintained steady playing time recently. He's slashing .230/.313/.400 with eight home runs, eight steals, 31 RBI and 36 runs scored through 88 contests overall.