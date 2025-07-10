Dodgers' CJ Alexander: Remains in organization
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Dodgers outrighted Alexander to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Wednesday.
Alexander cleared waivers after being removed from the Dodgers' 40-man roster but will remain in the organization as a depth corner infielder and outfielder. He's a career .259/.328/.482 hitter at the Triple-A level.
