The Athletics designated Alexander for assignment Thursday, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

After the Athletics optioned him to Triple-A Las Vegas on Wednesday, Alexander will now be pushed off the 40-man roster a day later with the organization needing to free up a spot for right-hander Michael Kelly (suspension), who was reinstated from the ineligible list. Alexander offers some defensive versatility and has slashed .252/.350/.516 over 180 plate appearances with Las Vegas this season, but since he's an older prospect (28 years old) with a limited track record at the big-league level, it wouldn't be surprising if he ends up clearing waivers.