default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

The Yankees designated Alexander for assignment Monday.

The transaction frees up a spot on the 40-man roster for right-hander Geoff Hartlieb, who was called up from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Alexander was a waiver pickup of the Yankees earlier this month and will now go through the waivers process again.

More News