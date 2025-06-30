Yankees' CJ Alexander: Booted from 40-man roster
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Yankees designated Alexander for assignment Monday.
The transaction frees up a spot on the 40-man roster for right-hander Geoff Hartlieb, who was called up from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Alexander was a waiver pickup of the Yankees earlier this month and will now go through the waivers process again.
More News
-
Yankees' CJ Alexander: Claimed, optioned by Bronx Bombers•
-
Athletics' CJ Alexander: Loses 40-man spot•
-
Athletics' CJ Alexander: Dispatched to Triple-A•
-
Athletics' CJ Alexander: Taking seat Thursday•
-
Athletics' CJ Alexander: Could pick up time at 1B•
-
Athletics' CJ Alexander: Recalled from Triple-A•