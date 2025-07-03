The Dodgers claimed Alexander from the Yankees on Thursday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Alexander joins his third organization of 2025 after starting the season with the Athletics and being designated for assignment by the Yankees on Monday. He has appeared in 54 games at the Triple-A level in 2025, slashing .239/.339/.443, and has played in six games in the majors. The third baseman joins the Dodgers after Max Muncy went down with a knee injury in Wednesday night's game. With the Dodgers claiming Alexander, they designated Steward Berroa for assignment Thursday.