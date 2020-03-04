Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: Cleared for full workout
Bellinger (back) won't be in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Giants but will go through a full workout, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.
Bellinger was scratched from the lineup Monday against the Reds with what was originally called side discomfort. Bellinger himself called the issue "a knot in his back" Wednesday. Regardless of the exact nature of the injury, it appears to be a minor one that isn't likely to significantly impact his preparation for the upcoming season.
