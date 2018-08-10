Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: Contributes across board in win
Bellinger went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run and a stolen base in Thursday's win over the Rockies.
The follow-up to his NL Rookie of the Year campaign has been disappointing overall, but Bellinger has been on a nice run of late, going 10-for-24 with two homers in his last seven games. He's also stolen three bases already in August after swiping just five bags total over the first four months.
