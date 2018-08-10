Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: Contributes across board in win

Bellinger went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run and a stolen base in Thursday's win over the Rockies.

The follow-up to his NL Rookie of the Year campaign has been disappointing overall, but Bellinger has been on a nice run of late, going 10-for-24 with two homers in his last seven games. He's also stolen three bases already in August after swiping just five bags total over the first four months.

More News
Our Latest Stories