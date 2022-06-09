Bellinger went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the White Sox.

Every run in the contest came by way of the long ball, and Bellinger contributed with a second-inning solo shot to right field. It was his seventh homer of the campaign. Despite the home run, Bellinger has struggled to start June, slashing .130/.231/.435 with two long balls, four RBI and four runs across seven games.