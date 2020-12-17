Bellinger (shoulder) is healing well and has begun his recovery process, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

Bellinger underwent surgery to repair a dislocated right shoulder that he hurt during a celebration in Game 7 of the NLCS. Manager Dave Roberts revealed Thursday that his rehab is underway, and he's progressing well so far. The center fielder is expected to be "somewhat active" early in spring training, and the injury isn't anticipated to impact his availability as the Dodgers' starting center fielder.