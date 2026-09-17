The Dodgers announced Wednesday that Rushing (elbow) is continuing to work his way through a hitting progression with the hope of returning from the 10-day injured list before the end of the season, MLB.com reports.

If Rushing ends up returning, he would be limited to serving as a designated hitter or pinch hitter off the bench since his injured right elbow hasn't been responding well to throwing. The 25-year-old has made tremendous strides as a hitter during his second big-league season, slashing .249/.332/.466 with 12 home runs in 250 plate appearances before landing on the shelf Sept. 6.