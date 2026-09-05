Rushing's scratch from the Dodgers' lineup for Saturday's tilt against Washington was due to right elbow discomfort.

Rushing was removed from the lineup a couple hours before the scheduled start of the contest after originally being penciled in as Los Angeles' designated hitter. Per Katie Woo of The Athletic, Rushing threw on the field before the game as part of an effort to ramp up his throwing program, so that's presumably when the elbow discomfort cropped up. It's unclear at the moment if he'll be held out beyond Saturday. Rushing has been limited to DH and pinch-hit duties since being reinstated from the injured list Sept. 1.