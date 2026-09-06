Rushing is scheduled to get imaging on his injured right elbow Sunday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Rushing was a late scratch from Saturday's lineup versus Washington after experiencing right elbow discomfort during an on-field throwing session. The backstop has been limited to DH and pinch-hit duties since returning from the IL on Sept. 1, but now even his ability to hit is in question due to the setback. Manager Dave Roberts said after Saturday's win that regardless of the results of Sunday's tests, Rushing will pause his throwing progression.