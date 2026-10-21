Rushing will undergo a hybrid internal brace procedure on his right elbow Wednesday, Maddie Lee of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Rushing was diagnosed with a partial UCL tear in early August, which kept him from catching and limited him to just 11 plate appearances in the final two months of the regular season. The surgery will prevent him from catching on a full-time basis for nine months, a timeline that stretches into the second half of next season. Rushing will be able to hit well before then, but it's unclear whether the Dodgers would consider carrying him on their active roster only as a hitter, especially with the designated hitter slot already filled by Shohei Ohtani. Rushing slashed .246/.328/.460 with 12 home runs in 80 contests for the Dodgers this season.